BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Traco Matthews, a Bakersfield community activist and Chief Health Officer of Kern Health Systems, has been appointed to California’s first Racial Equity Commission.

Matthews, along with seven others, were appointed to the commission by Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to a release.

Matthews’ work includes advocating for equitable housing, public safety, economic opportunities and voting rights, Newsom’s office said.

“At this moment of national reckoning on racial justice, I’m proud to appoint these diverse leaders to advise our ongoing work to ensure that all our communities have a fair shot at achieving the California dream,” Newsom said in a statement.

Matthews is currently the Chief Health Equity Officer at Kern Health Systems, a pastor, and a professor at Cal State Bakersfield. He also served as a director for Human Resources & Staff Development at Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) from 2020 to 2022 and as Public Affairs and Human Resources specialist at Aera Energy from 2012 to 2018.