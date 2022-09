BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department received a call of an active shooter at Centennial High School Wednesday, according to school officials.

School Officials said the Bakersfield and Kern High School police quickly investigated and determined it “unfounded.”

Police are investigating the source of the call, school officials said.

In the event of a credible issue on campus, the high school will provide information to guardians, according to school officials.