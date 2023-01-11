BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While we all hope that an active shooter event does not happen in our community, it is still important to prepare in case such an event does takes place.

Local first responders conducted an active shooter drill at the new Bakersfield College Southwest Campus.

The drill was held in an effort to practice a well-coordinated emergency response, which includes providing medical aid to injured victims.

According to Bobby Woolard of the Bakersfield Police Department, the drill is intended to be a training for any type of active shooter or workplace violence attacks seen throughout the nation.

“Shockingly, these incidents are reoccurring within our nation, and to improve our readiness and to work with our partners within the law enforcement, fire, and EMS community… We have designed this drill to get together to refine our techniques, our tactics, lessons learned.