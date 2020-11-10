Active Bakersfield Alliance announces Virtual Bakersfield Marathon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Active Bakersfield Alliance (ABA) and title sponsor Dignity Health are holding The Virtual Bakersfield Marathon and Virtual Bakersfield Mini Marathon between Dec. 4 and Dec. 6.



The Virtual Bakersfield Marathon can be completed a few ways during the race window:

· As a standard 26.2-mile marathon

· Broken up into smaller runs totaling 26.2 miles

· By completing 26 1-mile segments in a 26-hour period



The Virtual Bakersfield Mini Marathon consists of a 2.62-mile run/walk. The organization said all events will be held virtually, allowing participants to log and upload their activities using their smartphone. ABA said it expects to have runners from Bakersfield as well as athletes from outside the community.



The registration fee to enter any of the events is $26.20 with children 9-and-under only $2.62.



“While we found it unsafe to host an in-person race at this time, we just couldn’t bear the thought of skipping an event we’ve all got such passion for. We came up with this idea and thought it was a symbol of the COVID marathon we’re all enduring right now,” said ABA President, Patricia Marquez. “We’ll provide the runners the chance to (metaphorically) overcome everything we’re all going through!”



According to ABA, proceeds for the event will help fund Active Bakersfield Alliance, which in addition to producing the Bakersfield Marathon, continues to provide financial support to the CSUB Roadrunner Scholarship Fund, Healthy Kids in Healthy Homes and the Downtown Elementary School Jog-a-Thon.

To register, or for more information, visit virtualbakersfield.run or email directors@activebakersfield.org.