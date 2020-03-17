ACS postpones local Relay for Life events amid coronavirus outbreak

The American Cancer Society has postponed its local Relay for Life events due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The ACS said the postponement is for all events through mid-May 2020. Once the threat of COVID-19 has subsided, the ACS said it will work with volunteers and communities to reschedule the events.

“Moving forward, if this public health threat stretches out over several more weeks, we will again assess and make decisions beyond that time,” the organization said. “We are grateful for all the dedication of our volunteers and appreciate the sacrifices they make to support our events. These events will be back.”

Postponed events include Relay for Life Bakersfield, Delano, Wasco-Shafter and Antelope Valley, as well as the Rock the Cure Valley of Hope Benefit Concert.