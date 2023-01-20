BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The American Civil Liberties Union is suing Kern County, alleging it failed “to produce even a single record” six months after a state Public Records Act request seeking information on the probation department’s role at misdemeanor arraignments and when plea offers are made.

The suit also seeks records on communications the department has with the District Attorney’s and Public Defender’s offices, Superior Court and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security regarding pleas at misdemeanor proceedings. In all, the ACLU sought 10 categories of records.

When the county said it had no records in response, the ACLU followed up with nine more requests seeking an explanation, according to the suit. The county said they had no response to those requests, either.

The suit says, “Six months after petitioners’ original request, probation has not produced a single responsive record to either of petitioners’ requests, even though probation’s own public communications reveal that probation operates an extensive program in misdemeanor arraignment courts in which it prepares tens of thousands of investigative reports and recommendations for misdemeanor arraignments each year.”

It adds, “It is wholly implausible that probation does not have a single responsive public record on the subject.”

The case is pending.