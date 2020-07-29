ACLU sends letter to Greenfield Union School District alleging discrimination against Black staff, students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The American Civil Liberties Union Foundations of Southern and Northern California sent a letter today to the Greenfield Union School District alleging that the district has created a hostile environment for Black staff and students.

The letter details the treatment of seventh-grade English teacher Kei Jackson, whose contract was not renewed after she filed a formal complaint alleging that the district violated staff and students’ rights to free speech and “created a hostile environment for Black students and staff in its schools by subjecting them to differential treatment and degrading, off-handed comments.”

Multiple attempts to reach district administration for comment were unsuccessful on Wednesday.

The ACLU said Jackson, who taught at Ollivier Middle School, was prohibited from wearing a shirt that read “Phenomenally Black” during Black History Month in 2019, even though she had previously worn a “Phenomenally Woman” shirt without a problem.

The letter claims that Jackson was reprimanded for wearing the shirt and that the principal of the school asked another Black staff member if Jackson was attempting to further a “Black power” agenda.

“While working at Ollivier Middle School, I experienced many forms of mistreatment and microagressions,” Jackson said. “The hostility and cultural insensitivity toward Black staff and students is deplorable. The ‘Phenomenally Black’ shirt I wore was a positive message to show pride in my culture and the principal took that as an opportunity to reprimand me and compare it to her wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ shirt.”

In addition, the letter alleges that students at the school were told, in violation of their First Amendment rights, that they were required to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. The ACLU also alleges that students have also been the targets of racially insensitive comments.

The letter claims that at one point Jackson learned that a non-Black teacher referred to Black students as “little slaves.” Another non-Black teacher also allegedly asked Jackson why their Black students were “standoffish” and “acting too cool” to perform well in class.

Jackson brought up these and other issues to district leadership, who ignored the complaints, the letter alleges. Shortly after filing a formal complaint in May 2019, the ACLU said Jackson was informed that her contract would not be renewed for the following school year.

“In Kern County and across the Central Valley, districts continue to demonstrate how they miss the mark regarding creating a welcoming environment for Black students and teachers,” said Abre’ Conner, staff attorney at ACLU NorCal. “Greenfield Union is no different. At a time when the country is reckoning with authentically creating space for Black voices, Greenfield Union’s actions prove why dismantling systemic racism in education must be a priority.”

The letter asks that GUSD take several steps toward establishing a safer, more inclusive and equitable school environment, including:

Publicly denounce racist actions in the schools and reaffirm a commitment to maintaining a healthy and supportive school climate.

Conduct race-conscious professional training concerning staff and students’ First Amendment rights.

Acknowledge that students do not need to stand or otherwise participate in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Establish a program of trainings in child development to foster a community of teachers and administrators who are culturally competent and sensitive.

“Although we look to education to help overcome obstacles like systemic racism, the school district seems to lack the ability to service the diverse needs of their staff, teachers, and students, said Patrick Jackson, president of the NAACP Bakersfield. “Challenging the status quo from inside out on racial biases requires the participation of district officials and school leaders which is necessary to bring about real change.”

The Greenfield Union School District has until Aug. 5 to respond to the letter, according to the ACLU.