ACLU says BPD continues to violate rights of people of color, disabled community members

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new report by the ACLU of Southern California says the Bakersfield Police Department continues to regularly use excessive force, injuring or killing primarily people of color.

“BPD remains one of the deadliest police departments in the state and country, shooting unarmed individuals and people with mental illness or impairment with alarming frequency, and killing Black and Latino people in the vast majority of deadly force cases,” the report says.

17 News is reaching out to BPD officials for comment.

The ACLU says little has changed since its 2017 report on deadly shootings, beatings and canine attacks by Kern County law enforcement.

“The Bakersfield Police Department has carried out discriminatory and harmful practices against the people of Bakersfield for far too long,” ACLU staff attorney Stephanie Padilla said in a news release. “It is long past time for the (Department of Justice) and the city to bring these abuses to an end.”

The state Department of Justice investigated the BPD and the sheriff’s office from 2016 until last year over allegations ranging from excessive use of force to unreasonable stops and seizures. The state sued the sheriff’s office, settling the case in December when KCSO agreed to follow new rules.