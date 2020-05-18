ACLU files lawsuit alleging Delano police officers attacked 17-year-old, unlawfully arrested him

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit today in U.S. District Court against the city of Delano and three Delano police officers on behalf of a man who says officers unlawfully arrested him when he was 17.

The ACLU Foundation of Southern California said Pablo Simental Jr. was walking with friends in Delano to pick prom passes when Simental had an encounter with police that led officers to tackle and slam him to the ground before handcuffing him and taking him to jail.

The lawsuit alleges that Simental, who was 17 at the time, was doing nothing unlawful or threatening and that he was never charged with a crime.

Delano police officers escalated the situation when the teens asserted their legal rights and Simental protested the use of force against himself and his friends, the ACLU said.

“The use of excessive force against teenagers is unacceptable,” said ACLU SoCal Staff Attorney Stephanie Padilla. “These officers’ actions and the police department’s refusal to discipline them perpetuate distrust and fear of police in the community.”

The city of Delano has not yet responded to requests for comment.

The lawsuit says a police car pulled aside the students as they walked and that an officer began asking them questions. Some of the students remained silent while others objected to the questioning, saying they had done nothing wrong.

The police officers drove away, but when the students continued to cross the street, the officers made a sudden U-turn and sped back, halting only a short distance from them, the lawsuit alleges.

Two of the students began video recording the officers with their cell phones, according to the ACLU.

One of the officers allegedly slapped a phone out of a student’s hand and pulled him to the ground. Another officer tackled one of the other students and both were handcuffed.

While this was happening, the ACLU says Simental stood to the side with his hands outstretched and was not making any threatening gestures.

The lawsuit says he asked the officers why they were doing this to his friends, at which point an officer allegedly ran toward him, body-slammed him to the ground and put handcuffs on him.

Simental was taken to the Delano police station and then Kern County Juvenile Hall where he was imprisoned for about eight hours before being released. He was not charged with any crimes, according to the ACLU.

The organization said the case was a situation of false arrest and imprisonment, use of excessive force and retaliation for exercising First Amendment rights. The lawsuit asks that Simental be awarded compensatory and punitive damages.