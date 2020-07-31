Accused killer’s court hearing rescheduled after he doesn’t show up to court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of kidnapping and murdering 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre was a no show in court Thursday, pushing back a scheduled hearing.

Armando Cruz was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning. He wasn’t there but his attorney was. According to District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, Cruz refused to leave his cell. His attorney later said it was a miscommunication and that Cruz apparently told deputies he wanted to talk to his lawyer before going to court, which didn’t happen.

Cruz was scheduled for a status conference.

Armando Cruz is from the Los Angeles area. Investigators say he and the 13-year-old connected over social media. Prosecutors say Cruz drove to Bakersfield, kidnapped Alatorre and then killed her.

Cruz has already pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges that include sexual assault.