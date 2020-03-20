Accused child killer in local custody

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl in Bakersfield and who was arrested a day later in Inglewood is now in local custody and scheduled to be formally arraigned March 30.

Clint Mason, 37, is held without bail at the downtown jail on suspicion of murder in the death of Ger’Mya Amirah Alexander, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police on Wednesday were called to a residence on San Dimas Street and found Ger’Mya unresponsive. Life-saving efforts were begun and the child was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities arrested Mason at a Motel 6 on Thursday. He has been identified as the boyfriend of Ger’Mya’s mother.