Acclaimed former Wasco and BCHS coach Frank Thiessen has died

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frank Thiessen, a renowned coach who led schools to dozens of titles in basketball and tennis during a career spanning 56 years, has died.

“He had a tremendous impact on so many people and will be greatly missed,” BCHS Athletics tweeted Wednesday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. We were truly blessed to have him a part of all our lives.”

Thiessen coached at Wasco High from 1965 to 2003, winning more than 620 games with 10 Central Section titles. He spent the rest of his career at Bakersfield Christian, stepping away last August.

His long list of achievements earned him a spot in the Bob Elias Hall of Fame.