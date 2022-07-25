BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A 1-year-old is dead and five other injured because of a crash Saturday that’s cause is under investigation for a DUI, according to officials.

Just before 4:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol officials responded to a crash on Shafter Avenue and Burbank Street with medical personnel responding.

A CHP investigation showed Wasco resident Irving Rodriguez-Barraza, 22, was driving a Dodge Ram east on Burbank Street with passenger Cruz Carrillo Olvera, 48.

Bakersfield resident Jesus Tejada Sanchez, 29, was driving a Jeep Cherokee with passengers Joanne Figueroa, 34, and two children ages 6 and 1, north on Shafter Avenue approaching Burbank Street.

Rodriguez-Barraza ran a stop sign and crashed into the left side of the Jeep pushing it into an almond orchard, according to officials. The Jeep hit two power poles and an almond tree before overturning on its left side, according to officials. The Dodge hit a stop sign.

Power in parts of Shafter and northwest Bakersfield was affected.

All six people involved in the crash were taken to Kern Medical for treatment of major or moderate injuries, according CHP. CHP officials said all adults were wearing seatbelts and both children were in car seats, but it is unknown whether or not the car seats were properly strapped into the car.

Officials said the 1-year-old passenger of the Jeep died at the hospital.

Rodriguez-Barraza was arrested. Officials said they are investigating him for causing the collision and for driving under the influence.