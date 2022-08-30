As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the closure has been cleared, according to Robert Rodriguez of the California Highway Patrol.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A four-vehicle accident in the northbound lanes of Highway 99 near Highway 119 caused a traffic slowdown Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

Just before 7 a.m., CHP officers responded to a crash involving one sedan and three SUVs, according to the incident page.

The incident page said six sand cans were hit and blocking the lanes and causing traffic to come to an “abrupt stop.” As of 7:47 a.m., the slow lane and the second lane from the right were closed.

Tow trucks are on the scene and clean up crews have been called, but there is no estimated time of opening as of 7:35 a.m., CHP officials told 17 News.

CHP also reported minor injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.