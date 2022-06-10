Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story stated two of the semi trucks jackknifed as a result of the accident. An update on the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Page confirmed no semi trucks jackknifed, and this story has been updated with the most current information.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three semi trucks were involved in an accident on Interstate 5 just before 6 a.m. on Friday.

The accident caused two of the semi trucks to spill gravel into the roadway near Grapevine Canyon. The other semi, a black Peterbilt, spilled fuel into the roadway and has made some lanes slippery, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Page.

The accident occurred after the Peterbilt truck struck an unknown object in the second lane.

Crews are at the scene, and only one southbound lane is blocked at this time.