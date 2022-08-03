BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash that closed Riverlakes Drive near Centennial High School from Hageman Road to Hawks Lane just after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The accident happened on the 4300 block of Riverlakes Drive. The motorcyclist was the only occupant. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Investigators said it appeared the rider was speeding, failed to negotiate the turn and struck a curb.

An eyewitness told 17 News the accident happened in front of the school. BPD officials said no other vehicles were involved.

BPD said drugs or alcohol are unknown factors at this time. The identity of the motor yclist will be released at a later time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call BPD at (661) 327-7111.