About 1,500 Ridgecrest customers without power following earthquake

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Southern California Edison is reporting 1,538 customers without power within Ridgecrest city limits following Friday night’s earthquake.

An additional 940 customers in the Searles Valley area were also without power, as were 410 customers near Indian Wells, SCE reported on its website.

In most instances, estimated times for power restoration were not available.

Friday’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck at about 8:20 p.m. and was felt hundreds of miles away, including in Bakersfield and Las Vegas.