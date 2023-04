BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Ministries held an Easter event with the community Sunday morning to celebrate Jesus Christ’s resurrection.

The event featured a mass that included a homily from the ministry’s pastors, followed by a special celebration with toys, bikes, candy, food, new clothing, and toilet supplies, as well as an Easter egg hunt.

The event welcomed about 100 people along with their kids and families.