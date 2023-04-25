BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An abandoned home in east Bakersfield went up in flames for the second time in a matter of days.

Firefighters said they battled another fire at the abandoned home just two days ago. The city of Bakersfield has been working to get rid of nuisance properties that repeatedly catch fire.

The fire broke out on the 1400 block of East 9th Street just after 10 p.m. Monday night. It was not immediately known what caused the fire or if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.