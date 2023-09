BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An abandoned building went up in flames again, for the fifth time, early Wednesday morning in east Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Fire Department said the building on Baker Street near Niles Street, caught fire at least four times in the past. The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to BFD, 21 firefighters battled the early morning fire. No injuries were reported.