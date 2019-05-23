AAA: Over 5 million people expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend

California roads will be busy this weekend as people pack up and head out for Memorial Day weekend.

AAA says more than five million Californians are planning a trip and most of them will be on the roads.

It would be the eighth straight year for growth in holiday travel, but with lots of drivers, AAA is also readying for lots of roadside calls.

AAA spokesperson Doug Shupe said they anticipate coming to the aid of about 353,000 stranded drivers during the five-day period.

AAA says if you’re planning a road trip and want to avoid getting stranded, be sure to inspect your vehicle’s tires, battery charge and fluid levels.