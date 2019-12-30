AAA offering its free ‘Tipsy Tow’ service on New Year’s Eve

(KGET) — The Automobile Club of Southern California is offering its free “Tipsy Tow” service New Year’s Eve in 13 counties — including Kern.

If plans for a designated driver fall through, AAA said motorists, bartenders, restaurant managers or party hosts are urged, as a last resort, to call 1-800-400-4AAA for a free tow of up to seven miles.

Callers simply tell Auto Club operators, “I need a Tipsy Tow,” according to a AAA release. An Auto Club-contracted service truck will be dispatched.

The service excludes rides for passengers and is restricted to a one-way, one-time ride for the driver. The destination is limited to the driver’s residence or a hotel where they are a registered guest.

For rides farther than seven miles, drivers will have to pay the rate charged by the tow truck contractor.

AAA is reminding motorists to not drink and drive, and celebrate with a plan to get home safely.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 17 people died and 290 were injured in alcohol-related crashes on California roadways from Dec. 30, 2018, to Jan. 1, 2019.