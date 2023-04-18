BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is dead and two men are in the hospital with “moderate injuries” from a crash in Southwest Bakersfield on Campus Park Drive Tuesday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers were called to Campus Park Drive Tuesday around 5:44 p.m. for an injury traffic collision. Upon the officers’ arrival, a woman was found with “major injures,” according to police.

Medical personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced the woman dead, according to BPD. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved were taken to a local hospital for treatment of “moderate injuries.”

Police say the man was traveling east on Campus Park Drive and he crossed the westbound lanes for an unknown reason and struck the woman’s vehicle head-on, according to police.

Officials say speed is believed to be a factor and it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were also factors in the fatal crash.

While the scene is being processed Campus Park Drive between Mountain Vista Drive and Shimmering Way is closed in both directions, according to officials.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.