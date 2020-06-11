A week later, sister of slain Jerry Tibbs Jr. critically wounded in hail of bullets at MLK Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- For a quarter century now, the words "Ward 6" have been attached to her name like they are part of it. ​ Somehow, quiet, consistent Jacquie Sullivan has become the longest serving member of the Bakersfield City Council -- six full terms and part of a seventh, a total of 25 years.​​Now, Sullivan has announced, she will step away at year's end, content with her legacy of service -- a legacy that includes a profoundly personal re-direction that most of her constituents might not know.​​Sullivan, who gave her very first interview as an elected official to this reporter 25 years ago, sat down on the same cool patio last week to take stock of things with thais same reporter.​Thirty years ago Sullivan was a hard working Bakersfield realtor, the married mother of three girls and a boy -- and an active, card-carrying member of Kern County's thriving Republican Party.​​Things changed when a pending council vacancy created a need within the local Republican apparatus for a candidate -- someone faithful to party ideals who was willing to do the work to get elected -- and willing afterward to learn on the job.​​Among the possible candidates the GOP Central Committee contacted was Sullivan, who promptly put the idea out of her mind.​ She had other things to think about -- things like her daughter Joyce Boden.​​"She was one of the first young women to get infected with AIDS," Sullivan said. "It's just so bizarre, you know. (Her sister) Julie won a trip for two to Hawaii, and of course took Joyce, and Joyce was infected on that trip. Both were invited to an after party party and Joyce was a game for everything. And Julie (eventually) went back to the room, (but) Joyce went and spent the night (at the party).

"And I can remember what the first time I heard about AIDS. I thought it was the virus that's showing up in San Francisco among the gay community."​Joyce's death in 1993 was devastating, and it plunged Sullivan into a deep depression.​ It didn't occur to her at first that public service might give her a different focus. That is, not until Kevin McCarthy, then the top aide to Congressman Bill Thomas, made a follow-up call urging her to reconsider.​​"This was God's gift to me, because it really, really saved my life," she said. "Because I wasn't going anyplace."