BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s a spectacle. The annual HolidayLights at CALM put on quite a show, but the hour long wait in traffic was because of Brandy.

Multi-platinum, Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and actress Brandy made an appearance at Holiday Lights at CALM on Saturday. Hundreds of fans gathered at the zoo to meet the singer, but hours later, many were asking where she was.

The California Living Museum announced a partnership with the star that featured a Christmas tree light show synchronized to music from her first-ever Christmas album “Christmas with Brandy”, but fans all have their favorites, including Heidi Guidry.

“Probably ‘That Boy is Mine,'” said Guidry, who grew up listening to Brandy, when asked what her favorite song from Brandy was.

Guidry’s mother, Lorina Guidry, came for the lights and nostalgia.

“When I found out that Brandy was going to be here, it brought back childhood memories,” says Lorina Guidry.

However, not every generation is Brandy-saavy.

“I don’t know who that is, sorry,” said Ana Castillo. Castillo came for the lights, but the hundreds of others came to see Brandy, but after hour upon hour tons of fans kept asking the same question: Where is she?

The event started at 6 p.m., but Brandy finally made her meet and greet debut shortly after 8 p.m. Nicky Bewick was the first in line, and she’s a little starstruck.

“I couldn’t get any words out,” said Bewick. “I said, ‘Hi, Merry Christmas.'”

Brandy was too busy for an on-camera interview with 17 News, but that’s show business. But as for the fans, they’re happy just reliving their fondest memories from the 90s.