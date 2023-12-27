BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s a 30-year-old tradition that comes with hot chocolate and cookies meant to fulfill a goal of $30,000 raised — but this year, that goal was achieved by way more.

A check of $42,640 dollars was presented to the Open Door Network from Dustin’s Diner on Wednesday, which will go to help homeless families in Bakersfield.

It’s a tradition that started just for fun by Dustin and Daniel Kilpatrick, who sold hot chocolate to families touring the holiday decorations around the Haggin Oaks neighborhood in southwest Bakersfield. Amanda Hamilton has been part of it for the last 17 years.

“I think being able to see the same families and the same people come back year after year has been something that’s really special to me,” said Hamilton, who has hosted Dustin’s Diner for 15 years. “Even this year specifically, someone came up and they were like, ‘This is my 10th year of coming to the diner and I just love coming back here. Every single year my kids and I get to come, and now they’re old and can walk by themselves.'”

It’s a deep-rooted annual event that pulls giving customers every holiday season.

“They said, ‘Can you take some jackets?’, and I said, ‘Well, of course, we’ll bring them,’ and she said ‘Oh good, I have a busy schedule, that saves me a trip down there,'” said Kim Mishkind, Volunteer Coordinator at the diner. “And she didn’t just have a couple of jackets, she opened the back of her car — she had this huge wrapped box full of coats for kids.”

Hamilton hopes to see Dustin’s Diner for the next 30 and more years.

“I hope this is a tradition that continues far into the future, and something that many families continue to pass on year, after year, after year,” said Hamilton.

Dustin’s Diner has raised more than $300,000 over the years to help the Bakersfield Homeless Center. You can still help by donating through the Open Door Network.