A third candidate enters race for 34th Assembly District Race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A development in the race for the 34th assembly district, Regina Velasquez confirms with 17 News she has entered the race as a write-in candidate.

Velasquez is involved with the Latina Leaders of Kern County, according to her Facebook page. Latina Leaders of Kern County serves as a non-profit organization dedicated to creating opportunities for Latinas and influencing key issues in the community.

Velasquez is facing Democrat Julie Solis and Republican incumbent Bakersfield Assemblyman Vince Fong in the primary election on Mar. 3. The top two vote-getters in this race will go head to head in the general election this upcoming November.