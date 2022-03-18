BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Carter Henley needed a little help with the rules of T-ball.

“It was the first T-ball game he’s ever played in,” Carter’s father Patrick said. “So he was kind of learning everything.”

The boisterous three-year-old took the field for his first ever baseball game last April. He got the hang of the defense okay — just run towards the ball.

“And then we moved over to offense, and he was on first base,” Patrick said. “I told him, ‘Hey, when they hit the ball…” and he goes, ‘Yeah Dad, I got it, go get it,’ and I said, ‘No, no, run to second base.’”

But Carter didn’t register the advice, chasing after the ball and slamming headfirst into a player on the other team. The bump on his head from that collision ended his first game, but it might have saved his life.

Out to lunch the next day, Carter threw up. His parents feared a concussion.

“I told (Patrick), we have to take him to the E.R., he has to be checked out for a concussion,” Carter’s mother Katie said.

So they took Carter to the hospital, for a CT scan, then an MRI.

The reality was worse.

“The moment I realized this was going to be really serious is when the doctor walked in with three nurses,” Patrick said. “I went, ‘Well, if this was nothing, they’d probably just come in by themselves.’”

The tests revealed a nightmare: a tumor growing in Carter’s brain. Because of the nature of brain tumors, it was impossible to know just how dangerous it was.

“We really can’t know (the prognosis) for sure until we take the tumor out and look at it under a microscope, and run those molecular tests,” surgeon Dr. Kelly Mahaney said.

The Henleys took Carter to Stanford Children’s Health in Palo Alto, where doctors gave them a choice: remove it now, or monitor it.

The Henleys chose removal, and surgery.

The three-year-old remained upbeat, excited about the ice cream, orange juice and donuts at the hospital. His recovery was quick — just a week — and good luck struck again.

“Carter (had) a benign brain tumor that’s very unlikely to come back,” Dr. Mahaney said. “So he has a great prognosis.”

Carter is four now. He’s just finished flag football season, and he’s excited for the weather to get warmer — for one big reason.

“I like to be in the pool,” Carter said. “I want to throw my dad in the pool.”

And while the bump on his head is gone, he’ll be the first one to show you his cool scar.