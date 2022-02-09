A protest and a farewell: St. Philip parents say goodbye to preschool, hope for new start elsewhere

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Here’s an update on those preschool parents who just won’t go away. They’re protesting the abruptly announced closure of Saint Philip’s Preschool by the Catholic Diocese of Fresno – and their anger is not just because 87 families are suddenly stranded without daycare. It’s much more than that.

Some might say, hey, it’s just a preschool. No, no, no. To these parents Saint Philip’s preschool on Stockdale Highway is more than a place to put their kids. It’s an institution that they are going to miss.

And it has served Bakersfield families for at least two generations over its 40 years of existence.

But, now, suddenly, with the arrival of a new Parish priest three months ago, it’s closing – and for reasons many of these parents say they’re not buying. Dozens of parents gathered Wednesday around noon, just as classes were closing for the day, to release balloons – as a protest, yes, but more as just a farewell to the school.

Sarah Asbill came here as a child. Now two of her three are here. Baby will have to go somewhere else when the time comes.

“We feel very connected to these teachers,” she said. “We’re frustrated for them. We’re heartbroken for them. And it kind of leaves us scrambling to find somewhere else that we can compare with, which I don’t know that we can.

Even the Bakersfield Fire Department came for the send-off.

“All my kids had a great time through it, learned a lot,” said Lou Salas, an engineer with the Bakersfield Fire Department who often stopped in to give the children fire-safety lessons. “Nothing but quality through everything here.”

Father Hector Lopez, who came to Saint Philip last November, announced the closure in a letter dated Feb. 3. He said the school’s last day would be Feb. 11 – this Friday.

“They should give us more time,” said Jimmy Telan, a preschool parent, “so we can search for other schools because the notice was only a week.”

The letter cited rising operating costs, the ongoing pandemic, staffing issues, “concerns from parents regarding the operation of the school” and a recent state inspection. Many parents and teachers say those reasons are misleading or false, and the Diocese did retract one factor cited in the letter – the implication that a state inspection revealed some cause for concern. The school has never had a negative inspection report, past and current school officials say.

There may be some good news here, though. Parent Carole Stevens put out a call for help in our story Monday, asking if anyone might have space for a preschool. And two possibilities emerged.

“We’re looking into the possibility of those options,” she said. “And the mayor reached out to me today also, to let me know that she would like to help.”

Getting certification from the state to open a new preschool won’t be fast or simple – but it’s something.

Parents and teachers were ready and willing to address each of the Diocese’s alleged factors in the decision to close, but at this point, why? They say they have no recourse. And Father Hector is not talking to them. He’s not talking to KGET either.

So it’s up, up and away to other daycare accommodations for the children of Saint Philip’s preschool.