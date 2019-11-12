It’s her mission to help people at the mission.

Nyla Perrkins, 8, is Little Miss Kern County 2020.

Perkins says she is helping others through Christ.

She is holding a donation drive for the homeless.

It’s a part of her platform, but it’s also a part of her heart.

She’s a pint-sized philanthropist asking for the community’s help.

“I’m trying to donate socks and underpants to the homeless,” Perkins said.

I asked why and she responded, “Because god want’s us to help people.”

Perkins hopes to collect socks and underware for children and adults.

Donations will be distributed Thanksgiving Day at the Mission at Kern County.

If you’d like to donate there are several drop off locations including:

The Mission at Kern County

816 E 21st St.

Wingstop

4580 Coffee Rd.

Alta One Federal Credit Union

11211 River Run Blvd.

6501 Ming Ave.

You can reach out for more information on instagram: @littlemisskerncounty2020