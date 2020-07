BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You can give blood and get ice cream in return this Saturday during the “A Pint for a Pint” blood drive at the Dewar’s ice cream shop in northwest Bakersfield.

From noon to 5 p.m., those who give blood will get a free pint of ice cream in return, as well as a free T-shirt and free COVID-19 test. Dewar’s is partnering with Houchin Community Blood Bank for the event.

The blood drive will take place at 2700 Calloway Drive.