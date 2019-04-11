Local News

A Passion for Pottery

BHS Ceramics teacher inspires students through art

By:

Posted: Apr 11, 2019 08:31 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 11, 2019 08:31 AM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - She has a passion for pottery, but her best work of art isn't any of her clay creations.

Yvonne Cavanagh's impact on her students is the real masterpiece.

"This is the class they always appreciate.  Coming in, working with their hands, being creative," said Yvonne Cavanagh, Ceramics teacher at Bakersfield High School.

Although that may be true, I think what these students appreciate most about ceramics is their teacher, Mrs. Cavanagh. 

"She's wonderful, she's creative, she keeps a smile on our face," said Ceyontay Bell, Senior at BHS. 

Cavanagh's passion for pottery is infectious. 

"Oh my gosh, did you see me light up?  I get so excited when I talk about ceramics," Cavanagh said. 

"I think it's really good.  I think it's good because she just loves it so much that it's easy for her to talk about it and teach us about it," said Penelope Hernandez, Freshman at BHS.

It was in the classroom where she now teaches that she realized her passion. 

"This was actually my favorite class in high school.  I went to BHS," Cavanagh said.

Sitting on her desk is a picture of the person who helped her realize admiration for the art, Cathy Calson.

"I took that picture on my last day and it's been on my desk since I started teaching in this class room," Cavanagh said. 

A special bond that landed Cavanagh back in the room roughly 16 years ago as the next Ceramics teacher at BHS.

"I credit her for everything that I'm doing now.  She made me feel really special whenever I walked into this room, always said hello and goodbye when I was in here and just made you feel like you were welcome," Cavanagh said. 

From student to teacher. 

"I was 18 then and I didn't know what I was doing in my life, which most people don't, so to end up full circle back here is pretty amazing," Cavanagh said. 

Cavanagh now mentors students, much like Mrs. Calson mentored her. 

"I love it.  I love that it's the class that I always appreciated in high school and would come to and I hope to give that same experience to my students now," Cavanagh said. 

From the look and sound of it, it seems like she is.

"It's actually like one those classes I look forward to coming to.  At first I didn't think I would like it, but turns out it's a pretty good class and I enjoy it," said Mekhi Banks, Junior at BHS. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Women's History

  • Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere

    A designer who grew up in Knoxville now has celebrities like Blake Lively and Angelina Jolie wear her jewelry. When you meet Diana Warner, you realize she is down to earth yet fearless - a combination that spells success.

  • Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music
    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Dolly Parton went from one of twelve children born to a sharecropper in the mountains of Tennessee to one of music's most celebrated acts.

  • Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims
    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Her office may never know how many times Texans are human trafficked but calls into the National Human Trafficking Hotline can give a snapshots . In 2017, Texas had 2,459 calls. Most calls came from the Houston area, then San Antonio, then Dallas, then Austin, then Fort Worth.

  • The Strength of the Lord
    The Strength of the Lord

    The Strength of the Lord

    Edith Maureen Mills is 102 years old and she has lived one inspiring life. A single mother of five who labored to provide for her family, she says God carried her through.

  • Leading into the Future
    Leading into the Future

    Leading into the Future

    Dr. Lynette Zelezny is a glass shattering leader who made history twice before ever stepping on the California State University Bakersfield campus.

  • A dash of love
    A dash of love

    A dash of love

    She's setting out to prove to her community that you can be a dedicated mother while chasing your dreams.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center