BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - She has a passion for pottery, but her best work of art isn't any of her clay creations.

Yvonne Cavanagh's impact on her students is the real masterpiece.

"This is the class they always appreciate. Coming in, working with their hands, being creative," said Yvonne Cavanagh, Ceramics teacher at Bakersfield High School.

Although that may be true, I think what these students appreciate most about ceramics is their teacher, Mrs. Cavanagh.

"She's wonderful, she's creative, she keeps a smile on our face," said Ceyontay Bell, Senior at BHS.

Cavanagh's passion for pottery is infectious.

"Oh my gosh, did you see me light up? I get so excited when I talk about ceramics," Cavanagh said.

"I think it's really good. I think it's good because she just loves it so much that it's easy for her to talk about it and teach us about it," said Penelope Hernandez, Freshman at BHS.

It was in the classroom where she now teaches that she realized her passion.

"This was actually my favorite class in high school. I went to BHS," Cavanagh said.

Sitting on her desk is a picture of the person who helped her realize admiration for the art, Cathy Calson.

"I took that picture on my last day and it's been on my desk since I started teaching in this class room," Cavanagh said.

A special bond that landed Cavanagh back in the room roughly 16 years ago as the next Ceramics teacher at BHS.

"I credit her for everything that I'm doing now. She made me feel really special whenever I walked into this room, always said hello and goodbye when I was in here and just made you feel like you were welcome," Cavanagh said.

From student to teacher.

"I was 18 then and I didn't know what I was doing in my life, which most people don't, so to end up full circle back here is pretty amazing," Cavanagh said.

Cavanagh now mentors students, much like Mrs. Calson mentored her.

"I love it. I love that it's the class that I always appreciated in high school and would come to and I hope to give that same experience to my students now," Cavanagh said.

From the look and sound of it, it seems like she is.

"It's actually like one those classes I look forward to coming to. At first I didn't think I would like it, but turns out it's a pretty good class and I enjoy it," said Mekhi Banks, Junior at BHS.