BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For most Americans the tax deadline of April 18 is approaching fast, but due to the overwhelming storms here at home, you may have a little more time with the help of a federal and state tax deadline extension.

Kern was one of the counties hit the hardest by the storms and the new tax deadline extension of Oct. 16 is to help those impacted most in California.

However, if you want to get ahead on your taxes before the new deadline of October 16th, tax expert Andrea Hill shares that you should start by bringing your documents to a professional now.

“Don’t put yourself in a cash crunch by putting off paying your taxes,” Hill said.

According to Hill, filing now does not mean you have to pay now. Instead, with the extension, you have until October to make the payment.

However, Hill said if you start now, you give an expert enough time to get the work done and get all you need out of your taxes.

“I suggest everybody go ahead and get their taxes done as soon as possible and file them and if you need the extra time to pay then take that but don’t put off filing just because the time is there,” Hill said.

If you want a free option, the United Way of Kern County offers free tax services by appointment and will provide the service all year.

However, if you don’t pay or file by the new deadline, you can receive a penalty which is why spokesperson Gabriel Adame shares that for those, especially for those expecting a refund, it is best to file early.

“It is good to get your taxes done earlier than later. It’s just better for you and your family to get them done and possibly get a refund,” Adame said.

For more information on filing and tax tips go to the IRS website.