BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Mothers make imprints on our lives in ways no one else ever could. Sometimes that imprint is literally printed, as is the case with two California families that share special motherly treasures – family cookbooks, documents that are more than just collections of recipes.

Family cookbooks often hold the same kind of significance as the family bible, especially if that cookbook has been written or at least coordinated by the family matriarch — a mother like Sharon Bramcamp Hohmann, who has written three editions of a self-published recipe book and collects other cookbooks she sometimes picks up second hand stores. She discovered a uniquely meaningful one just in time for Mother’s Day.

Hohmann lives in Sunnyvale but she and her daughter Cathy often come to Bakersfield to visit Cathy’s sister, Karen Evans, a retired teacher. They visited in November 2022 and went shopping.

“We like to go to thrift stores or antique stores and poke around,” Evans said. “And we’re all collectors. It’s genetic or something – I don’t know.”

It was at Mill Creek Antique Mall on 19th Street that she found a special treasure – a family cookbook written by another mother with similar life experiences.

Betty Hay, like Sharon Hohmann, had raised five children. Betty Hay, like Sharon Hohmann, had an artistic flair. Betty sketched and painted and in fact had illustrated her own cookbook. Sharon sang in a women’s barbershop harmony chorus and had created a cookbook illustrated by her son David. She had never heard of the Hay family, but she knew a gem of a cookbook when she saw one.

She bought it, took it home, copied down some of the recipes.

“It was so much like her book, it really was,” Evans said. “You know, a big family, the mother had wanted to share her recipes.”

Four months later, though, Sharon Hohmann brought the book back to Bakersfield. This was a keepsake, she realized, that deserved to be in the hands of the family it was meant for.

“They’re a history,” Evans said of family cookbooks. “I mean, they tell the story of what your family did during (one’s childhood). I mean, there’s so many cookie recipes in here because we had cookies all the time. That was my job … to make cookies every week for our lunches.”

Evans wrote a post about the discovered cookbook for the Kern County of Old Facebook page. “… I’m hoping to find someone from this family,” she wrote.

She found them.

“It was pretty funny, because within 24 hours I think I’d heard from at least six family members,” Evans said.

The Hay family, longtime Bakersfield residents whose business enterprises include Jim Burke Ford, hasn’t exactly been cast to the wind. A great-niece, Juliet Crites, was the first to respond, and now the B Hay Cookbook is back in the Hay family.

Brothers Tim and Dan Hay have fond memories of their mother, a child of the Great Depression who put herself through art school after the youngest of her five entered grade school. She died in 2002 at the age of 91.

“She wasn’t a great cook but she was a good cook,” said son Tim Hay. “And she could whip up a meal in anybody’s kitchen for a number of people.”

The boys – now graying – remember their favorites.

“For breakfast, I’ll take the biscuits,” Tim Hay said. “And for dinner, Dan …?”

“Oh, the French stew is great,” said Dan, seated next to his older brother at the kitchen table. It’s a go-to deal, it’s easy.”

The B Hay Cookbook isn’t exclusively the work of Betty Hay.

“There is a history in it,” Tim Hay said. “There are recipes from my mother’s grandmother, and her mother. And there are recipes from other members of the family, extended family, Dan’s wife Mikie has a recipe, my wife Marcha has one, cousins, good friends.”

The Hay brothers don’t know how many copies of their mother’s cookbook are still in existence, but they’re happy to have one more because many Hay family mothers and fathers of cooking age don’t have one. And so the love, and the history, spreads.

Sharon Hohmann appreciated the value of a family cookbook. And it’s clear that the Hay family appreciates it as well.