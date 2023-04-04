BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Questions remain unanswered in the tragic case of two sisters killed in a fiery crash and one sister severely injured off McKee Road.

A month has passed and the case remains unsolved. This has been a nightmare of grief and unanswered questions for a Bakersfield family, who now say the Bakersfield Police Department is no help.

On the morning of March 4, three sisters were in south Bakersfield, delivering newspapers from the family car.

Around 3 a.m., 21-year-old Karime Duarte called her father to let him know that she and two of her sisters, 23-year-old Diana Ponce and 15-year-old Jennifer Duarte, were being chased by another vehicle.

Duarte jumped in his car to search for his daughters. He found their vehicle engulfed in flames.

Karime and Jennifer burned to death. Diana survived but endured severe injuries, including organ damage, broken ribs and other injuries.

The family is desperately looking to get justice, but they say it’s seeming nearly impossible at this point.

“I had to call the detective. He told me he can’t release names until we go to court and we don’t know when that will be. He did speak with a couple suspects, but he only talked to a few of them, he still has to talk to other people. That’s what he told me, but he said he can’t give me information, so we don’t really know what’s going on,” Silvia Ponce the sister of the victims said.

The police department declined to comment on the family’s concerns.

The surviving daughter, Diana, still has six broken ribs and was recently taken to the emergency room after a pulmonary infection.