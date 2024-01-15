BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This year marks 56 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, but each event throughout Kern Monday showed his dream is as relevant today as it was when he spoke of it nearly 60 years ago.

The day started with an annual community clean up in Lamont meant to inspire volunteers to take pride in their community and make a difference.

“The sense of having a voice and the sense of taking pride and knowing that they’re part of something and knowing that they have the power to make a difference like MLK,” said Treasurer of the Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce, Fredi Castrejon.

Next in Bakersfield was the annual community luncheon at the MLK Community Center. African American Network of Kern County’s Dee Slade said as the luncheon reflected on King’s legacy, his dream is still as relevant as ever.

“Look at the chaos of the world, not just Kern County or the United States but the entire world … It seems like it can’t find balance. Balance in just freedom, respect, love, honor, those who are different and to help and support those who are different. You don’t fight and divide. You come together,” said Slade.

Finally, the day ended with a march commemoration, resembling many of the marches King led including one here in Bakersfield in 1960. Pastor Ralph Anthony remembers it like it was yesterday as he was one of the men who marched alongside King.

“We knew that we couldn’t be excited about what we were doing and that our lives could be taken,” said Anthony.

Anthony, 83, said it was a time of deep racism and hatred.

“I knew you had to do something about it, you can’t let that go on,” he said.

“So, it was me. I decided I’d stop it now. We didn’t know whether we would be safe or not. It was just one of those incidents and during that time someone did throw bottles at us, but fortunately I didn’t get hit and I don’t know if anyone else did.”

Slade said as Kern celebrates his birth each year with these events, King’s dream moves with each generation.

“Look at what he did — man who gave his all, and then was murdered. … But guess what his life and legacy lives on,” said Slade.