BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A standoff last month reported to have no injuries had one and it was a close call for one neighbor, plus new details of a BPD officer who’s being called a hero from that same standoff.

As bullets flew the night of Jan. 17 on Cibola Drive, a Bakersfield police officer shielded a woman and led her to safety, according to police documents obtained by 17 News.

Reports say Officer Adrian Rodas used vehicles for protection while moving the woman out of the line of fire as rounds were sprayed from an AR-15-style rifle by Richard Firo.

But as bullets flew, the neighborhood took collateral damage. Miguel Covarrubias, who lives across the street, was grazed by one of the bullets that Firo allegedly fired.

“I went to my doctor and he told me it’s a miracle you didn’t receive that bullet right here in your eye or right here,” Covarrubias said. “If he would have hit me in my eye or right here I would be in heaven already.”

The memory of the standoff is still fresh.

“We see the lady with the hands up and when she came out the guy started shooting and at the time we went back into the house because he started shooting,” Covarrubias said.

“My wife came to look around here and then my son said, ‘Hey go on the ground.’ When she went to the ground the bullet went through the window. I was on the ground over there and then I told my wife, ‘Hey I’m bleeding.’ It just scratched my face, like that right here.”

His whole family is still on edge after the shootout. The visible scars on their homes and vehicles act as a blaring reminder of that night for everyone in the community.”

Now we kind of nervous,” Covarrubias said. “When we hear something we come to check what’s going on outside… Now when I come outside I’m checking all over the place… but I’m not scared.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Bakersfield Police Department said it put three officers on administrative leave with pay during the investigation: Sergeant John Rodrigues, Officer Riley Ludeke, and Officer Isaak Beltran.

Rodrigues has been an officer for BPD for about 24 years. While Ludeke and Beltran have been employed with BPD for about two years. Richard Firo is being held without bail on multiple charges including attempted murder and assault with a gun on a peace officer. He is due back in court in April.