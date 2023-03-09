BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Climate change is making winters warmer and shorter – but, because a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, the likelihood of heavier snowfall is greater.

That’s precisely what we saw last week and it’s precisely what we can expect over the next three or four days.

They’re still digging out at higher elevations of San Bernardino County and right here in Kern County – including the Kern River Valley and at Pine Mountain Club.

“The snowstorm was really fun and magical at first,” Terral Altom, a Pine Mountain Club resident, said. “It was like, ‘Wow, snow!’ But then it turned into a disaster pretty quickly. It kind of just kept coming and kept coming.”

But whether you’re in low-lying Lamont or frigid Frazier Park, you’re almost certain to be affected in one way or another, whether it’s driving through flooded streets or losing your car completely under a blanket of snow.

According to the American Red Cross, you should assemble an emergency preparedness kit and put one in each car you drive.

“Enough water and food to sustain you for three days,” Cindy Huge of the American Cancer Society’s Central California Region said. “Have blankets in your car. Have a phone charger. That’s really important because you don’t want to keep running your car battery to charge your phone. In my personal bag I do keep a whistle because if the house collapses or you’re even in a car and people are searching for you, the whistle will help alert people.

Experts also suggest people create household evacuation plans that include pets. Make sure each family member knows how to get back in touch if you are separated. Make sure your vehicle is gassed up and your cell phone is fully charged.

If you’re in a flood zone consider having sandbags at the ready. You can buy the bags at hardware and home improvement stores and sand to fill them is free at dozens of locations around the county. To find a full list of sand distribution sites, click here.

What else? Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning device indoors.

Try to check on neighbors who may need special help, including older adults.

And monitor the news so you have the latest information on what may be coming.