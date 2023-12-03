BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The magical holiday tradition of the annual Nutcracker ballet returns next weekend.

Organizers say this year’s show will feature the ballet students from the Civic Dance Center accompanied by the live Nutcracker Orchestra.

“The Nutcracker is probably one of the most common repertoires in the dance industry,” said Erica Ueberroth, Executive Artistic Director of Civic Dance Center. “That is typically the first ballet that children will see because of the holiday… you go and you see the ballet, and they get so excited — the music, the costumes, the beautiful dancing and the story of, ‘I want to do that.’ And then the next thing you know, the next generation is made.”

Shows run from Friday, Dec. 8 through Sunday, Dec. 10. Tickets are $52 for adults and $30 for students.

Tickets can be purchased at Mechanics Bank Theater Box Office or online at the AXS website.