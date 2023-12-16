BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Excited children shouting, lined up by the dozens both inside and outside of vehicles — welcome to a Christmas drive-thru that serves not just free toys, but also smiles.

Upside Academy, the non-profit organization made up of middle school and high school aged youth volunteer to make an impact, held its 10th annual Christmas in the Neighborhood event Saturday.

This year’s theme is “A Magical Christmas Drive-Thru”, and it held true to its name.

It takes a community and a whole lot of sponsors like Macy’s donating $4,000, toy shoppers from Kern Health Services, and volunteers from Upside Academy to make this happen. Twins Sheppard and Sydney came along for the ride.

We’re waving people to go over there so we can give gifts to kids,” said Shepperd, who was in charge of directing traffic along with his twin sister.

The twins are volunteers part of Upside Academy’s 10th annual “Christmas in the Neighborhood” event at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

“We want them to have a good Christmas,” said Sydney.

“We’re saying Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. It’s super fun doing this,” Sheppard added.

Organizers say they shopped all year for the event. They even started shopping the day after the event last year, making this year the biggest toy drive ever with 1,500 toys.

“I remember being a kid, and it was kind of hit and miss if you were going to get something for Christmas,” said NaTesha Johnson, President of Upside Academy. “So, we’re just paying our blessings forward.”

The organization is made up of middle schoolers and high schoolers that want to volunteer to make a difference — and it’s working.

“[I feel] blessed,” said Itzel Flores, who came to the event with her family. “It’s been a tough year.”

Flores came with her eight kids and they’re expecting another surprise this year. The Flores family came to hard times, but left with smiles along with hundreds of others from the comfort of their vehicles because it’s “A Magical Christmas Drive-Thru.”

“The meaning of the season Christmas is giving,” twins Sheppard and Sydney said.