A look at post-natal health with Mommy Made Encapsulation

When Bakersfield mom Juliane Corona was pregnant with her first daughter, she did what most expecting women do, research everything birth and pregnancy related.

“Of course placenta encapsulation came up, and that’s how it got started!” said Corona.

Months later she gave birth not just to her daughter, but also a new business. At Mommy Made Encapsulation- she takes moms’ placentas after birth, and makes them into pills. She says… she got some strange looks at first, even from her mom and husband.

Placentophagy, the practice of consuming the placenta, has its roots in ancient Chinese medicine.

“Once she delivers the baby, the hormones in the placenta, go out with it and now she experiences a severe hormone crash,” said Corona. “So basically what we are doing is putting the placenta and the hormones back into her body.”

While this is an ancient practice, the research is still in its infancy. Studies have shown mixed results on whether the hormones and minerals in the placenta can provide a boost after birth. (See links to several studies below.)

“Science, yes, it hasn’t proven it yet, but they also haven’t proven that it doesn’t work,” she said. “So that’s what I tell women, look until the research comes out, just listen to the other moms out there, moms who are actually trying it.”

Lots of new moms are trying it, like reality TV stars Christina Anstead of “Flip or Flop” and Whitney Port from “The Hills.”

“My first year I did 35 encapsulations,” she said. “The second year we did about 260. The third year, last year, we did close to 600. At the end of this year hopefully we will have done about 800. And we have locations that are opening up all around the U.S.”

Four years in now and these signature pink pill bottles are popping up at three locations in California, one in Louisiana and one in Kansas City.

“We had to make a decision, like do we get flooring, or do we start investing in ourselves, and he said, well if you believe in yourself that much, then let’s take the money, I don’t mind living in the house the way it is if you don’t care. And I was like, alright, let’s do it! That’s what we’ve done and it was obviously the right decision.”

A decision that’s delivering dividends for this mompreneur. Corona is certified in food hygiene and infection control and follows OSHA, FDA and EPA guidelines. You can read more here, here and here.