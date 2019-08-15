A look at an Orangetheory Fitness workout

According to Orangetheory Fitness Studio Manager, Michelle Juska, the gym will open their doors to the public on August 17.

A grand opening is scheduled for August 16 with a V.I.P. Party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and classes will start on August 17. The party is open for the public to attend and is the last opportunity to get a discounted membership. ​

Construction for the new fitness gym began in April at 12838 Stockdale Hwy.

The fitness studio has multiple locations across the country and is known for offering group personal training workouts.

For more information about Orangetheory Fitness, visit here.






