BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Community Action Partnership of Kern, also known as CAPK, works to keep those in need fed throughout the year but it needs your help to do that.

Food from CAPK goes to communities across Kern. Hundreds of families lined a church parking lot in Tehachapi Tuesday where the Salvation Army gave out boxes of food, including turkeys.

“This gives you a sense of belonging,” Susan Macuse a 35-year Tehachapi resident said. “It’s not hard to feel grateful. To feel grateful in these times is a huge thing. You can’t buy that sort of feeling.”

According to CAPK, 14% of people in Kern are impacted by food insecurity.

“Kern County has some of the highest poverty rates in California,” Marget Willer the director of service extension for the Salvation Army. “So it’s definitely a need here and food is a basic human need. The kids are the ones who suffer. So it’s really important for these families to get good nutrition.”

17 News has partnered with CAPK for CAPK’s annual holiday food drive and will be accepting food donations throughout the day Wednesday. CAPK’s holiday food drive event goes from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. at KGET Studios on L Street in Downtown Bakersfield.

Suggested foods to bring are Thanksgiving related like boxed stuffing, dried macaroni and instant mashed potatoes. Even frozen turkeys will be accepted.

“We would love to have holiday food,” James Burger the Outreach and advocacy coordinator for CAPK said. “We can take a frozen turkey in our refrigerated truck. Those kinds of things are precious to families who are questioning whether they’ll even have a holiday this year but if you just have some food, nice healthy food that you can bring down anything is valuable.”