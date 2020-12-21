A local non-profit giving kids hope with a pair of new shoes

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (KGET)– Orlie Vigil started a tradition within his family, giving shoes for the holidays. It dates back to his upbringing. Orlie grew up in low-income household and he would put cardboard in his shoes because they couldn’t afford new ones. So when Orlie grew up and had a family of his own, he made it a tradition to buy everyone a new pair of shoes, for them to find under the Christmas tree.

Alex Vigil and his wife Nicole didn’t know the back story behind Orlie’s tradition until he passed away. So, in memory of Orlie, Alex and Nicole decided to keep with the tradition, helping underprivileged children in Kern County. During the first year, they reached out to friends and family saying they’d match any donations to help purchase shoes for kids who don’t have much.

Three years later, their organization, Orlie’s Shoe Drive, has evolved from helping dozens of kids to hundreds. They even make sure to personalize the wrap job so every kid feels important.

The couple says they know the shoes will eventually get run down and they’ll need a new pair, but it’s not about the shoes. It’s about giving these kids something they know is for them.

This year they have handed out over six-hundred pairs of shoes to kids at Stella Hills Elementary School, Valley Baptist Church and the homeless center. They plan to hand out even more shoes next year.

If you would like to donated, click here.