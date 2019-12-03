A french fry shortage could be coming after weak potato harvest

A shortage of french fries could be coming, Bloomberg reported Monday.

Cold weather and the impact of Hurricane Dorian have damaged potato crops in the United States and Canada. That means smaller spuds and pressure on supplies for french fry processors, according to Bloomberg. French fry makers tend to use longer potatoes.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is estimating that domestic potato output will drop 6.1% this year, its lowest level since 2010. Idaho, the nation’s top potato producer, is expected to see its harvest fall 5.5%.

The United Potato Growers of Canada forecasts that about 18% of Manitoba’s planted area was left unharvested, according to Bloomberg. The province is the country’s second-largest potato grower.

In Canada, a rise in the country’s capacity to process french fries has lifted demand for the deep-fried favorite.