BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Everyone deserves a makeover every once in a while, including an old baseball field.

Thanks to local volunteers, sponsors and the Greenfield Baseball Association, working together, a baseball field in the Greenfield area is getting that makeover.

Phillip Martinez, President of the Greenfield Baseball Association, played on the field as a child himself and is now using that as his motivation to revamp the field years after it was out of use.

“I didn’t really walk into thinking it was going to be this much of a task, but I’m not giving up, and another thing is my policy is I won’t turn down a kid,” said Martinez.

The field has been around since 1961, and his goal is to revamp 12 fields on 25 acres of land, Martinez said. Though it is becoming a labor of love, Vice President of the Greenfield Baseball Association, Sydney Denning, believes the hard work is worth it for the result.

“I want to bring it back, I want people from 20 years ago who played here and say, ‘you know this is the place I played, my grandkids are playing out here now’ it’s all for the kids, the joy they have on their faces when they come out here makes it all worth it,” said Sydney Denning.

For Martinez, he remembers that field of dreams all those years ago when he played on the field and hopes more kids sign up to play.

“You have a home to play, you can come out here, we’re open, so just bringing that back and seeing the kids excited that they have a place to play that means a lot to me,” said Martinez.

For more information as to how to sign up your child or volunteer, contact the Greenfield Baseball Association.