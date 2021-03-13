A Dream Shared thrift store reopens after devastating fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local thrift store has reopened months after a fire destroyed it in Central Bakersfield.

Related Content Fire erupts at thrift store overnight

A Dream Shared on 19th Street was destroyed last October along with the owners’ dreams of buying the building after spending years of renting the space. But thanks to the generosity of the community, they were able to pick up the pieces and find another building for the thrift store.

On Saturday, A Dream Shared hosted a grand reopening at the new location. The thrift store is a non-profit that employs people with disabilities.

The new location is at the corner of Auburn Street and Fairfax Road. The owners say the fire might have been a blessing in disguise since the new store is bigger and has more foot traffic from the surrounding area.