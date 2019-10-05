A Dollar for Chloe Dollar: teen raises awareness for childhood cancer

A Bakersfield High School student is raising awareness for childhood cancer and sharing her own battle.

“Not a lot of people know that 46 kids are diagnosed every day,” Dollar said.

At age 13, Chloe Dollar was diagnosed with diffused large b-cell lymphoma ⁠—a rare cancer to be found in children, especially at stage four.

Now a junior at BHS, she’s been in remission for three years.

Every Friday at lunch, she has a table on campus to collect donations for local pediatric cancer nonprofits, like Second Star to the Right and Bags of Love.

“When the cancer struck, she wasn’t able to walk. She had to use a wheelchair,” her mother, Tamra, recalled.

Dollar fought cancer, and now she’s fighting funding inequality.

According to the National Cancer Institute, just four percent of government cancer research money goes to childhood cancer.

“Being thrown into this world of pediatric cancer, there’s so many families that don’t get the opportunity for their children to see these milestones in their life,” Tamra said. “(Chloe’s) going to be a voice for those that don’t have one.”