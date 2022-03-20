BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s sizable Sikh community represents tens of thousands of people. We want to start this story with a few basics. Sikh refers to the religion of Sikhism. Some well-meaning people mispronounce it to avoid sounding disrespectful, but the correct pronunciation is “sick.” This religion comes a part of India called Punjab. Punjabi refers to the language and the people from the area.

Local experts say thousands of Sikhs have deep roots not only in northwestern India, but also here in Kern County. So much so, that an activist group called the Jakara Movement says Punjabi is the third most spoken language in Bakersfield.

Kern County’s Indian-American community has been growing here for decades. Most of them are Sikhs — members of the fifth-largest religion in the world.

“There are a lot of tenets. We’re certainly built on a sense of community and belonging,” said Manpreet Kaur, Director of Development at the Jakara Movement. “There’s the concept of sewa which means ‘service to others.’

Local experts say Sikhs aren’t new to the United States.

“There are photos of Sikhs laying some of the first railroads in the Pacific northwest with Chinese immigrants,” said Kaur. “So there’s a long history of Sikhs being here as early as the 1800s.”

Now the Jakara Movement says 30,000 to 40,000 Sikhs live in Kern County. Many came to the area between the late ’70s and the ’90s.

“Political aggression by the Indian state against Sikhs,” said Kaur. “So you see this large migration. That’s when people like my dad came to America.”

Many eventually settled in Southwest Bakersfield.

“I Believe that it resembles Punjab, there’s a lot of agriculture. Bakersfield was affordable,” said Kaur. “It eventually showed opportunity for people to settle their families here.

You may see lots of these buildings in the southwestern part of town. They’re called Gurdwaras.

“Today we’re at the Gurdwara Guru Dashmesh Darbar on Wible Road,” said Kaur. “It’s not only a place of worship, it’s also a community center. It’s certainly one of the hubs of our community.”

Many Sikhs wear turbans, and they aren’t useful only for beating the heat. Kaur says the founders of the religion created this tradition to help everyone in this community feel equal.

“That’s also what the turban also represents. You are of nobility, you’ve been born into this Sikh tradition,” said Kaur. “This is given by a higher being. It’s not for any select king. You are all king and queens too.”

Beards are also a symbol of nobility, and uncut hair is considered a sign of respect for one’s faith.

“Traditionally Sikh men and women have unshorn hair,” said Kaur.

Many also carry ceremonial knives like these symbolizing independence and readiness to fight oppression.

“The kirpan, which is the dagger you’ll see men and women wearing,” said Kaur.

When you visit a Gurdwara, you probably won’t leave with an empty stomach. All of them have kitchens. Volunteers may feed as many as 500 people, as most people visit on Sundays.

You may notice visitors to Gurdwaras often do not sit at tables while they eat.

“The notion of equality. We’re sitting on the floor together when we share meals,” said Kaur.

Many local Sikhs petitioned the city council to change ward boundaries in to unite Punjabi and Sikh voters into a single council ward, giving them the chance to elect one of their own to the council.

“Being relocated so many times, I think a community like the Sikh-Punjabi really has an appreciation for feeling like they’re in the fabric of a community. That’s why the even the map, that win was so special to folks.,” said Kaur. “It makes sense for them to feel whole in this community. And they’re very excited to get to know their neighbors, and they invite you to some of the events that we have.”

Members of the Sikh community plan to hold a parade on April 3 at the Gurdwara Guru Angad Darbar on 8100 Stine Road. All are invited to attend.