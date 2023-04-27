BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is hurt in a crash involving a semi-truck carrying soda cans and water on northbound Interstate 5 south of Bakersfield is slowing traffic Thursday night.

The crash was reported around 8:15 p.m. just south of Grapevine Road, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

At least one person was flown to Kern Medical, according to CHP.

The highway patrol says soda cans and water are all over the roadway.

This is a developing story.